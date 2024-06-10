Pope Francis calls for urgent action for 'war weary' people of Gaza

Pope Francis has called for urgent action to help ‘war weary’ people in Gaza during his Sunday noon blessings on June 9.
According to AP News, Pope Francis has stressed the urgent need for humanitarian aid for the starving Palestinians in Gaza.
He also backed the ceasefire proposal and asked Israel and Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposal and release of hostages.
Pope Francis said, “I encourage the international community to act urgently, with all means, to come to the aid of the people of Gaza, worn out by the war. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need, and no one can impede it.”
He noted, “This meeting showed that shaking hands is possible and that to make peace, you need courage, much more courage than to make war.”
Pope Francis supports the ceasefire proposal, saying, “I hope that the peace proposals on all fronts that have been presented and for the release of hostages will be accepted immediately for the sake of the Palestinians and Israelis.”
For the unversed, Israel began its offensive in Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
More than 38,000 Palestinians have died during the Israel war crimes on Gaza, most of them women and children.