Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton will be playing a special role when Princess Beatrice debuts her baby bump very soon this year!
People Magazine confirmed last month that the Princess of Wales will be holding her annual Christmas carol concert in 2024 as well now that she has completed treatment.
Before this merry party, Prince William’s wife will be making a grand public appearance with King Charles and Queen Camilla for the Sandringham Christmas service.
While media reporting is expected to hit a frenzy just out of Kate Middleton’s rare upcoming sighting, Princess Beatrice will boost it to twice the amount.
With husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she will be debuting her growing baby bump under the spotlight.
And that’s not all! It will be the very first time that Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna and stepson Wolfie shall be seen together in public.
A source told Express, “It is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s turn to take Wolfie this Christmas. Sienna is also at an age now where she can walk, so the couple are wanting to take them on the traditional walkabout for the Christmas Sunday Service at Sandringham.”
“Princess Beatrice is also showing quite a bump now so it’s important for the couple to showcase a united family front at this year’s celebrations,” the individual added.
In 2024, the royal family went through very tough times, but their reunion with Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice delivering twice the happiness will surely make King Charles shine bright as the year ends.