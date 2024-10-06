Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post

Kim Kardashian has shared her major life update as a businesswoman.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 5, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Skims, the shapewear and clothing brand of her.
“What a journey! Celebrating 5 years of @SKIMS and sharing our brand story in this month’s Financial Times HTSI,” she revealed alongside a carousel of photos from her recent shoot for the same magazine.
The beauty-mogul co-founded SKIMS with retail entrepreneurs Jens and Emma Grede.
Kardashian revealed in the interview that Grede look after the operations side of things as CEO while she handles the creative sides.
“I'm the face of this brand,” she told the magazine.
Since she co-founded the brand in 2019, Kim has made SKIMS a huge empire all over the world, turning the company into a $4 billion success over the course of those five years.
The Kardashian sibling has used her own image for the advertising and marketing of the brand as she's one of the most famous people in the world.
On the work front, Kim Kardashian will be next seen in Ryan Murphy's drama All Fair alongside actress Sarah Paulson.