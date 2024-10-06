World

Trump holds rally at site of first assassination attempt with Elon Musk

Elon Musk said for the preservation of democracy, Trump must win the presidential elections

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Elon Musk said for the preservation of democracy, Trump must win the presidential elections
Elon Musk said for the preservation of democracy, Trump must win the presidential elections

Former President Donald Trump for the first time held a rally at his first failed assassination attempt site in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The most important guest of the Republican candidate's rally was the tech giant Elon Musk, who joined to show his support for Trump once again, running for the second term in the presidential office.

According to BBC, SpaceX and Tesla owner, while praising Trump for “first-pumping after being shot,” said, “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire... This is no ordinary election. President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution; he must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must-win situation."

Musk, who was wearing a black blazer and an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt, also called himself “not just MAGA (Make America Great Again). I am a Dark MAGA.”

Moreover, the 78-year-old, while standing at the same venue where he was shot in July, asserted, “Twelve weeks ago, we all took a bullet for America. We can’t take another four years like this. We won’t have a country left.”

He also claimed that over the past eight years, his political opponents had “slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot,” and even “tried to kill” him.

The former president vowed that he had been fighting for the people of America in the past and will continue to do so in the future too.

Trump also held a moment of silence for the firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the assassination attempt on him.

Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory

Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

World News

Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Kazakhstan first nuclear plant: Citizens vote to determine plants' fate
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Four migrants, including a toddler, die in English Channel crossing accident
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Indian Foreign Minister clarifies ‘no bilateral talks’ during SCO summit in Pakistan
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Hurricanes Kirk and Leslie approach Atlantic Ocean with minimal land threats
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl gives straight warning to rivals after historic win
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
President Biden warns of potential violence in November election
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Donald Trump teams up with Elon Musk for highly anticipated rally in Pennsylvania
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Central Bosnia hit by landslides and flash floods, emergency declared
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Barack Obama plans to hold rally in support of Harris ahead of election day
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Joe Biden to return to US presidential race after stepping down?
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
U.S. forces hit Houthi targets in Yemen with coordinated air and naval attacks
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Elon Musk's X hit with significant fine for failing child safety measures