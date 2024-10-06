Trump holds rally at site of first assassination attempt with Elon Musk

Former President Donald Trump for the first time held a rally at his first failed assassination attempt site in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.
The most important guest of the Republican candidate's rally was the tech giant Elon Musk, who joined to show his support for Trump once again, running for the second term in the presidential office.
According to BBC, SpaceX and Tesla owner, while praising Trump for “first-pumping after being shot,” said, “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire... This is no ordinary election. President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution; he must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must-win situation."
Musk, who was wearing a black blazer and an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt, also called himself “not just MAGA (Make America Great Again). I am a Dark MAGA.”
Moreover, the 78-year-old, while standing at the same venue where he was shot in July, asserted, “Twelve weeks ago, we all took a bullet for America. We can’t take another four years like this. We won’t have a country left.”
He also claimed that over the past eight years, his political opponents had “slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot,” and even “tried to kill” him.
The former president vowed that he had been fighting for the people of America in the past and will continue to do so in the future too.
Trump also held a moment of silence for the firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the assassination attempt on him.