Indian Foreign Minister clarifies ‘no bilateral talks’ during SCO summit in Pakistan

Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar will not discuss bilateral relations between the two countries during his upcoming visit to Pakistan.
He is scheduled to visit Pakistan later this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi, "I expect there would be a lot of media interest because of the very nature of the relationship," as per Reuters.
He added, "But I do want to say it will be for a multilateral event. I am not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations."
The SCO summit will take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.
As the rotating chair of the council, Pakistan will host this two-day in-person meeting.
Prior to the summit, there will be a ministerial meeting and multiple rounds of discussions among senior officials focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among SCO member countries.