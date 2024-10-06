Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner

World

Recent Polls reveal the potential winner of Wisconsin between Harris and Trump in election 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are carrying out high-stakes election campaigns in order to secure votes in the key states including Wisconsin, however, recent polls are already disclosing to the presidential candidates about whom between them is most likely to win the swing state.

A recent poll conducted at Marquette Law School revealed that Vice President Harris has a slight edge over her opponent Trump as she is ahead with only 4-point lead over him by 52 to 48 among registered and likely voters.

Conducted between September 18 to 26, 2024, the law school poll survey included 882 registered voters and 798 likely voters. The margin of error for both is plus of minus 4.4 percentage points, reported The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, as per the result of a full presidential candidate ballot, that had Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (3 percent), Harris again had a small lead against the former President by 49 percent to 44.

It is worth noting that Wisconsin and its 10 Electoral College votes are regarded as one of the battleground states that could determine who might triumph the upcoming US election.

Donald Trump is all set to hold a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday, October 6, to make an appeal to the voters for supporting him in the November election.

The US election 2024 will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

