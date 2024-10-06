Southern California's Inland Empire rocked by 4.0 earthquake with no injuries reported

An earthquake shook Southern California's Inland Empire early Sunday morning.
The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.0, which shook buildings and homes, causing fear and panic among the residents.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake hit Ontario at 3:41 a.m.
The magnitude of the earthquake was initially recorded at 4.3, but it soon dropped to 4.0.
This was followed by several smaller aftershocks, the highest of which was magnitude 2.5, according to the USGS.
Meanwhile, no injuries or damage were reported.
Thousands of earthquakes are recorded annually in California, but fortunately the majority are incredibly minor.
According to the USGS, several hundred reach magnitude 3.0, and only 15 to 20 reach magnitude 4.0 or higher.