Drake wins big bet against Pakistan vs India

Drake won a bet in favour of India, after historic victory against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup match

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Rapper Drake has major reason to celebrate India’s win against Pakistan at Sunday’s T20 World Cup match!

According to a Mirror report, Drake placed a whopping bet in favour of India defeating Pakistan and of course, won big, when Pakistan lost to India by six runs.

Drake, who regularly bets big on sporting events like the NFL, took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm that he had placed a whopping £510,000 bet on India winning its Group A clash against Pakistan.

He managed to 'take home a total prize of £715,000 and £204,000 in pure profit', as per Mirror.

India’s stunning victory over Pakistan came after the latter failed to chase the 120-runs target, with the Pakistani batting line-up collapsing in front of Indian bowling aces like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Bumrah proved to be India’s biggest strength, scoring three wickets while giving away just 14 runs in four overs.

