Royal

King Charles hints at Kate Middleton’s parade return by preparing her Irish Guards

Kate Middleton might not miss Trooping the Colour

  • June 10, 2024

King Charles has given a big sign regarding Kate Middleton not missing out on this year’s Trooping the Colour.

He was observed inspecting his dear daughter-in-law’s officers and guardsmen on parade early morning at the Windsor Castle today, on June 10.

In fact, Your Majesty gifted new colors to her regiment with a blessing from Chaplain General’s consecration.


These colors will be brandished at the King’s Birthday Parade in London next week, and it’s expected that Kate Middleton won’t stay behind either.

King Charles looking over the Princess of Wales’ army division for Trooping the Colour happens to be a big hint that he’s preparing them for her arrival.

Even she herself had suggested of being present for the occasion by recently addressing a letter to the Irish Guards that promised to see them “soon.”

Kate Middleton had skipped Colonel’s Review amid her ongoing treatment, but fans keenly expect her to be waving at them from the balcony on June 15.

This is because King Charles is going under chemotherapy as well, and yet hasn’t backed out from the event.

As per The Sun, Your Majesty will understandably stick to riding a carriage instead of climbing on a horse’s back this time.

