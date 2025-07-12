Prince William takes key decision on huge public demand amid 'threats'

Prince William has taken a big step to fulfil huge public demand in order to avoid major risk.
Amid concerns from local residents, the Prince of Wales' estate, the Duchy of Cornwall has removed abandoned boats from a south Devon river.
As reported by BBC, Cornwall locals had highlighted the pollution and navigational dangers caused by six boats on the River Avon, near Aveton Gifford.
They also raised concerns about one of the boats which was almost completely submerged at high tide.
The submerged boat sparked fears of fuel and oil leakage into the water.
Announcing the good news, Matthew Morris, rural director of the Duchy of Cornwall, noted, "We are pleased to be able to remove the abandoned vessels from the River Avon."
"Our marine estuary environments provide important habitats for a range of species and are enjoyed as a place of recreation by both locals and visitors alike," he added.
The rural director further ensured that the issue of abandoned vessels was "one that the Duchy of Cornwall is working to address across its marine portfolio alongside its partners".
"We are committed to creating a positive impact for people, places, and planet, and protecting our marine environment is key to this," he added.