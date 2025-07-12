Zara Tindall beams in loved-up selfie with Mike during Australian getaway

Mike Tindall has shared a beaming selfie with wife Zara Tindall from the Aussie rugby grounds, where they witnessed Queensland's commanding victory over New South Wales.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, July 11, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter shared a slew of glimpses into their appearance at the State of Origin rugby league decider in Sydney.
Mike kicked off the carousel with a loved-up selfie alongside Zara, both flashing ear-to-ear smiles.
The British equestrian was seen wearing a light-colored jacket with a maroon and white scarf, while Mike opted for a dark jacket and a cap in support of the Maroons, matching the color of their iconic jersey.
Other photos in the post showed the couple posing with members of the Queensland Maroons rugby league team as they celebrated their victory.
“So so so good to be at the ‘Decider’ of #stateoforigin2025 Incredible atmosphere and fair play to the Maroons after an emotional week being able to put that emotion on the field in a great team performance,” he wrote in the caption.
Mike further added, “Thanks to @b1slater and @nicoleroseart for looking after us so well. Was amazing to be in the changing rooms and see everything that makes rugby (both codes) an incredible sport. #family #comeraderie #friendship #goodtimes.”
Soon after Mike’s post, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also showed his support by liking the update.