Prince Harry pushes for justice as King Charles reconciles with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry has reportedly sought forgiveness from his father, King Charles III, after he supported Prince Andrew’s royal return.
According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex has welcomed His Majesty to the high-profile sports ceremony, the Invictus Games in an attempt to mend his broken relationship with the monarch.
The upcoming event’s chief executive, Helen Helliwell, has recently opened up about inviting the esteemed guests to an international multi-sport gathering in 2027.
Helen additionally noted that their team had sent an official email to Buckingham Palace last month, in an attempt to seek the privilege of inviting the 76-year-old monarch to the forthcoming event.
If the British Royal Family accepted the invitation, it would mark the first time that any member of the Royal clan has joined the youngest son of King Charles at the gaming week.
Helen also told People that being the head of the Armed Forces the King has supported, “The Armed Forces. They’ve been supporters of Invictus since its inception in 2014.”
"We’re two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who’s going to be there. But obviously, we’d be delighted if members of the Royal family were able to attend, and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years," the chief executive noted.
King Charles to reconcile with Prince Andrew?
This update comes after a report claimed that King Charles has granted a special permission to his youngest brother, Prince Andrew, to restore his royal titles after the FBI closed investigations of his sexual abuse case.
According to GB News' findings, the Duke of York has now been advised by His Majesty to continue his royal social gatherings in the premises of Windsor Castle.
As of now, King Charles has not publicly stated Prince Harry’s Invictus Games invitation.