Cristiano Ronaldo spends heartfelt moment with 'special' fan

Cristiano Ronaldo recently captured hearts by sharing a heartfelt picture with a special child on his Instagram story.
The photo shows Ronaldo smiling with a child in a wheelchair, accompanied by a red heart emoji, highlighting his down-to-earth nature that fans love.
Earlier on Sunday, CR7 also shared a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning them with "Dia especial. Por eles. Para eles." (Special day. For them. For them).
These images showed Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammates, including Ruben Dias, Pepe, and Jose Sa, participating in a grassroots event as part of their warm-up for Euro 2024.
Ronaldo spent time with young fans, playing on the football pitch and even stepping into goal.
Moreover, the 39-year-old returned to the Portuguese camp on Friday after a week off, given by national boss Roberto Martinez following the conclusion of the Saudi Pro League season.
Since Martinez's appointment, Ronaldo has made two appearances, scoring twice against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.
Additionally, the star player is set to participate in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17 and Iceland on June 20.