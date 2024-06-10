When is Pakistan vs India's next clash? Details inside

Pakistan vs India is always a highly anticipated match. It is a clash that gets the attention of all cricket fans around the globe.
But due to the political tension between the two countries, cricket fans only got a chance to see this clash, only an International Cricket Council (ICC) mega-event.
Fans wait for months and years to see both teams in action together, and seeing the disappointing start of Pakistan, it is highly unlikely that the two rivals will face each other in the knockout again.
Now, all the cricket fans have to wait for about eight months to catch the next meeting between Pakistan and India.
Pakistan and India are most likely to be seen together again in Lahore, Pakistan, which will host the next mega event, the ICC Champions Trophy, in 2025.
As per Cricbuzz report the draft schedule for the champions trophy has been submitted to the ICC. The tournament is expected to take place from February 19 to Match 19.
As per the report, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi have been shortlisted as three venues that will host 15 matches of the tournament including Pakistan vs India.
However, India's travel to Pakistan for the event is subject to permission from their government.
It should be noted that India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 due to the political tension between the two countries, whereas Pakistan visited India for the ODI World Cup last year.