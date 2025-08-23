Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude 

WNBA star Angel Reese, known for being straightforward recently reacted to her NBA 2K26 player rating.
Chicago Sky forward was given a 93 rating in the NBA 2K26 video game.
Reese was also featured as one of the three cover stars of NBA 2K26, alongside the current NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony.
In a recent interview, after being told her rating by sports podcaster Andrew Jerrel Jones, Reese gave direct response, stating, "Oh, okay. Does that mean something?”
When Reese was told her 93 rating made her one of the top 10 WNBA players in the game, she reacted casually, just saying “Great. Thanks.”
Reese is gaining more recognition and proving herself as one of the standout young players in the WNBA.
NBA 2K announced the top 10 WNBA player ratings for the upcoming games on September 5.
Napheesa Collier was ranked highest with 98, followed by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart at 97.
Her rival Caitlin Clark despite missing much of the season was rated 96 while Reese rounded out the list at No. 10 with a 90 overall rating.
The rivalry between both the players flared up again this season which draw huge attention when Clark committed a flagrant foul on Reese during a game where Indiana Fever defeated Chicago Sky with a scores of 93-58.