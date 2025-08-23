Home / Sports

Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude

Angel Reese is gaining more recognition and proving herself as one of the standout young players in the WNBA

Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude
Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude 

WNBA star Angel Reese, known for being straightforward recently reacted to her NBA 2K26 player rating.

Chicago Sky forward was given a 93 rating in the NBA 2K26 video game.

Reese was also featured as one of the three cover stars of NBA 2K26, alongside the current NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony.

In a recent interview, after being told her rating by sports podcaster Andrew Jerrel Jones, Reese gave direct response, stating, "Oh, okay. Does that mean something?”

When Reese was told her 93 rating made her one of the top 10 WNBA players in the game, she reacted casually, just saying “Great. Thanks.”

Reese is gaining more recognition and proving herself as one of the standout young players in the WNBA.

NBA 2K announced the top 10 WNBA player ratings for the upcoming games on September 5.

Napheesa Collier was ranked highest with 98, followed by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart at 97.

Her rival Caitlin Clark despite missing much of the season was rated 96 while Reese rounded out the list at No. 10 with a 90 overall rating.

The rivalry between both the players flared up again this season which draw huge attention when Clark committed a flagrant foul on Reese during a game where Indiana Fever defeated Chicago Sky with a scores of 93-58.

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr set for sale in Saudi football revamp

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr set for sale in Saudi football revamp
A new financial monitoring system has been introduced to oversee each club's activities

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves before preseason game against Bears: Watch

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves before preseason game against Bears: Watch
Travis Kelce ‘Shake it off’ with Kansas City Chiefs teammate at Arrowhead Stadium

Lionel Messi all set to return to India after 14 years for FIFA friendly

Lionel Messi all set to return to India after 14 years for FIFA friendly
Messi-led Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala, India in November, AFA announces

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open
Novak Djokovic all set to begin his campaign for his 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club
Roger Federer is most known for being one of the most decorated players in men’s tennis history

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Tom Brady celebrated his and his ex, Bridget Moynahan's, son, Jack's, 18th birthday with some rare family photos

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday
Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move
Manchester United are actively considering bringing in another goalkeeper

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss
Al-Nassr are set to return to the Hong Kong Stadium for the Saudi Super Cup's final against Al-Ahli

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement
The Italian tennis player had to retire from the Cincinnati final due to illness, handing the win to Carlos Alcaraz

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message
The Dutch driver is set to return from the break to his home race as he continue to compete for his fifth championship