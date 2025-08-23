Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz, Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic has made a prediction about a “third player” in the Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner rivalry.
After a tense battle for the titles between the “Big Three,” Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, the tennis world is now witnessing the Alcaraz and Sinner rivalry.
However, the 24-time Grand Slam winner has now predicted a “third guy” like him in their rivalry.
As reported by The Express, ahead of the US Open bid, the Serb called the rivalry between world No. 1 and No. 2 “the best at the moment” and believes that it will stay like that for a moment, but then young players will soon enter the battle and “challenge them.”
In a pre-tournament conference on Friday, August 22, he told media, “You know, Rune was there, and he kind of goes up and down. Fonseca. There are players who can take the Djoker’s place, the third spot. I identify with the third player, I kind of empathise with the third guy because I was in those shoes with Federer and Nadal. I want to see a third guy coming in.”
“On a global sports stage, these are the types of encounters and rivalries people get very excited about. When it comes to individual sports like ours or boxing, Formula 1 racing, whatever it is, or golf, people love to see rivalries. I think their rivalry is, without a doubt, the best one we have at the moment,” he added.
Djokovic is all set to begin his campaign for the 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open against American tennis player Learner Tien on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.