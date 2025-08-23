Home / Sports

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic all set to begin his campaign for his 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz, Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open
Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz, Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic has made a prediction about a “third player” in the Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner rivalry.

After a tense battle for the titles between the “Big Three,” Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, the tennis world is now witnessing the Alcaraz and Sinner rivalry.

However, the 24-time Grand Slam winner has now predicted a “third guy” like him in their rivalry.

As reported by The Express, ahead of the US Open bid, the Serb called the rivalry between world No. 1 and No. 2 “the best at the moment” and believes that it will stay like that for a moment, but then young players will soon enter the battle and “challenge them.”

In a pre-tournament conference on Friday, August 22, he told media, “You know, Rune was there, and he kind of goes up and down. Fonseca. There are players who can take the Djoker’s place, the third spot. I identify with the third player, I kind of empathise with the third guy because I was in those shoes with Federer and Nadal. I want to see a third guy coming in.”

“On a global sports stage, these are the types of encounters and rivalries people get very excited about. When it comes to individual sports like ours or boxing, Formula 1 racing, whatever it is, or golf, people love to see rivalries. I think their rivalry is, without a doubt, the best one we have at the moment,” he added.

Djokovic is all set to begin his campaign for the 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open against American tennis player Learner Tien on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

You Might Like:

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club
Roger Federer is most known for being one of the most decorated players in men’s tennis history

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Tom Brady celebrated his and his ex, Bridget Moynahan's, son, Jack's, 18th birthday with some rare family photos

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday
Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move
Manchester United are actively considering bringing in another goalkeeper

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss
Al-Nassr are set to return to the Hong Kong Stadium for the Saudi Super Cup's final against Al-Ahli

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement
The Italian tennis player had to retire from the Cincinnati final due to illness, handing the win to Carlos Alcaraz

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message
The Dutch driver is set to return from the break to his home race as he continue to compete for his fifth championship

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern settle wrongful termination lawsuit

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern settle wrongful termination lawsuit
Northwestern dismissed Pat Fitzgerald in 2023 over allegations of hazing in the programme

Brazilian forward makes history as first to benefit from Diarra ruling

Brazilian forward makes history as first to benefit from Diarra ruling
Lassana Diarra secured a legal victory against FIFA in 2024 over transfer saga

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug
The former tennis player shared that the medication has helped her enhance her already healthy lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal
The Portuguese footballer proposed fiancée Georgina Rodríguez after almost nine years of romance