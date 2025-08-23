Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal in last-minute summer transfer deal 

Arsenal officially signed England forward Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 23.
The transfer deal is valued at £60 million, including £8 million in additional fees.
An England forwards is the club's seventh signing during the summer transfer window.
As per BBC Sports, Eze was a top transfer target for Tottenham this summer and they had also reached agreements with both Palace and Eze.
However, Arsenal made a last-minute offer and Eze, who grew up supporting Arsenal and began his youth career there chose to join the Gunners instead.
Manager Mikel Arteta, while praising the player, said, "He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today."
"His journey, his mentality and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club," he further added.
Meanwhile, sporting director Andrea Berta described Eze as a "creative and explosive talent with huge technical quality."
The 27-year-old started his professional football career with QPR after leaving Arsenal and later transferred to Crystal Palace in 2020 for £19.5 million.