Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr set for sale in Saudi football revamp

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering selling Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr along with three other teams.

This move is part of the fund's strategy to reduce expenses after spending heavily to promote the Saudi Pro League in the recent years.

At the time, PIF owns 75% of each Saudi Arabia's four biggest football clubs including Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal while the remaining 25% is owned by the Ministry of Sport.

As per multiple reports, potential buyers are already showing interest and Al-Hilal is currently the most in-demand club with billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal leading efforts to buy the club while Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad, the former owner of Sheffield United is also interested in purchasing it.

On the other hand, a new financial monitoring system has been introduced to oversee each club's activities.

These rules are designed to make sure the league remains financially stable and continues to grow successfully both in sporting performance and in economic strength.

A statement reads, “The project focuses on monitoring the implementation of approved budgets, controlling operational expenditures, and rationalising spending."

It added, "These efforts aim to minimise the risk of future financial liabilities and enhance clubs’ ability to achieve financial stability and sustainable growth within a more professional operating environment."

Bringing in new investors and independent owners with fresh funds could make the competition even more competitive.

