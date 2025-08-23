Home / Sports

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves before preseason game against Bears: Watch

Travis Kelce ‘Shake it off’ with Kansas City Chiefs teammate at Arrowhead Stadium


Travis Kelce spark calls to return to girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour after she showed off his dance move ahaed of preseason game.

According to People,  Kelce stole the light at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City before their preseason game against the Chicago Bears with his dance moves.

“Shake it off, Trav,” the Kansas City Chiefs captioned a Friday, August 22 Instagram video of the 35-year-old tight end dancing with his teammates

The post, which was jointly shared with his New Heights podcast account, was a nod to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's 2014 hit single, “Shake It Off.”

In the clip, Kelce is surrounded by other members of his team on the field during warm-ups as they form a circle around him as he dances.

Multiple players smile as they hype him up, with the Happy Gilmore 2 actor looking focused on his dance moves.

Kelce appeared to be in a good mood during warm-ups and engaged with fans. This was Kelce's first appearance in a game during the 2025 preseason.

“Chiefs social team you’re doing amazing sweetie,” a Swiftie fan account commented on the post. Another person wrote, “Let’s not forget that this man literally performed live on the Eras Tour.”

