Lionel Messi all set to return to India after 14 years for FIFA friendly

India is set for a historic football moment this November, with Lionel Messi and reigning World Cup champions Argentina scheduled to play a friendly match in Kerala.
Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman revealed the development on social media, saying the state had received official confirmation from the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The fixture will be held during the FIFA International Match Window in November 2025.
This will be the first-ever visit of Messi and his World Cup-winning teammates to India, sparking huge excitement among football fans nationwide, especially in Kerala, a state known for its passionate support of South American football.
The Kerala Football Association (KFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) are finalising logistics, with the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram emerging as the most likely venue.