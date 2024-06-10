Rihanna checks out in new haircut again

Rihanna was spotted rocking a new hairstyle in the New York City yesterday, on June 9.
This comes just a week after she broke the news bag for her newly launched hair care line.
While in that announcement advertisement, the singer was wearing a blonde pixie wig; this time, she went all out with a latest experiment on her natural hair!
According to TMZ, Rihanna was smiling around in her curls, which were dyed blonde in all their glory after being cut very short.
She has long earned a beauty icon status for trying out different looks frequently, but snapping in an organic test from time to time always earns her numerous hoots.
That is especially because celebrities exploring various styles specifically for hair have become a big rarity in Hollywood.
As for Rihanna, she was pictured roaming on Big Apple’s streets, taking time to greet and snap pictures with fans while handing out gifts from the new Fenty products.
The media channel reported that the vocalist earned many compliments for her freshly cropped mullet that will be featured in an upcoming advertisement.