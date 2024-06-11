Entertainment

Yumna Zaidi drops breathtaking mirror selfie

Yumna Zaidi's new mirror selfie is pure cuteness

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Yumna Zaidi drops a breathtaking mirror selfie
Yumna Zaidi's new mirror selfie is pure cuteness 

Yumna Zaidi had her beauty on display as she turned selfie queen. 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Raaz-e- Ulfat famed star shared a mirror selfie. 

The image shared saw Zaidi pouting in the camera from inside a salon as she captured her selfie with a touch of playfulness.


Seemingly the Parizaad star opted for minimal makeup with her short black tresses neatly blow dried.

Zaidi captioned the post saying, " Mood."

Shortly after the picture went viral, Zaidi's friends and fans penned in their thoughts.

Her Tere Bin co- star Wahaj Ali gushed over her, " Why so cute."

One fan wrote, " Cutiee Piee."

" Fantastic. Love you, " Another added.

The third expressed, “Look beautiful.”

“ Lovely pic,” the fourth effused. 

Zaidi has made numerous appearances lately for the promotions of her new drama Gentleman which airs every Sunday at 8pm on Green Entertainment.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi is currently starring in Gentleman alongside Humayun Saeed after the mind-blowing success of Tere Bin. 

She also made her big screen debut in a sports film titled Nayab which was liked by the public. 

Johnny Depp claims victory over A-list actors for 'Edward Scissorhands' role

Johnny Depp claims victory over A-list actors for 'Edward Scissorhands' role
UN Security Council to support US Gaza ceasefire proposal

UN Security Council to support US Gaza ceasefire proposal
Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'

Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'

Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot

Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot

Entertainment News

Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Taylor Swift bids farewell to Edinburgh: 'You truly blew me away'
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Camila Cabello gives moving acceptance speech at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Chrissy Teigen gets candid about her ‘first art class’
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball