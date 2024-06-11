Yumna Zaidi drops breathtaking mirror selfie

Yumna Zaidi had her beauty on display as she turned selfie queen.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Raaz-e- Ulfat famed star shared a mirror selfie.
The image shared saw Zaidi pouting in the camera from inside a salon as she captured her selfie with a touch of playfulness.
Seemingly the Parizaad star opted for minimal makeup with her short black tresses neatly blow dried.
Zaidi captioned the post saying, " Mood."
Shortly after the picture went viral, Zaidi's friends and fans penned in their thoughts.
Her Tere Bin co- star Wahaj Ali gushed over her, " Why so cute."
One fan wrote, " Cutiee Piee."
" Fantastic. Love you, " Another added.
The third expressed, “Look beautiful.”
“ Lovely pic,” the fourth effused.
Zaidi has made numerous appearances lately for the promotions of her new drama Gentleman which airs every Sunday at 8pm on Green Entertainment.
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi is currently starring in Gentleman alongside Humayun Saeed after the mind-blowing success of Tere Bin.
She also made her big screen debut in a sports film titled Nayab which was liked by the public.