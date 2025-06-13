Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares 'sliding doors moments' with Callum Turner

'Houdini' singer confirmed her engagement to 'Masters of the Air' actor

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Dua Lipa has revealed that her relationship with actor Callum Turner was seemingly fated, sharing that the couple experienced numerous "sliding doors moments" before they officially began dating.

While conversing with British Vogue, the Houdini singer opened up about her relationship with the Masters of the Air actor.

“There’s a lot of Sliding Doors moments,” Lipa, 29, told the outlet of her relationship.

“We have so many friends in common,” she said.

To note, a year after meeting at The River Cafe, she found herself in Los Angeles, having dinner with a friend, only for Turner to turn up.

“Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe," she thought.

She revealed that Turner asked her what she was reading, and she replied, “Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust.”

"And we both just happened to be reading the same book," the Levitating singer said.

During her conversation, Lipa confirmed her engagement to Turner, saying, "It’s very exciting.”

She added of her ring, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner relationship:

Notably, in 2024, Turner and Lipa were first linked in early 2024 when they were seen on video slow-dancing together while attending a party celebrating Turner's TV show Masters of the Air.

In July 2024, they became Instagram official and recently made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala in May.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet NHL final chat reveals their deep bond
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet NHL final chat reveals their deep bond
A lip reading expert reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s sweet conversation during their NHL Stanley Cup Final appearance
Shakira reveals sons Sasha, Milan get 'stressed' watching her perform live
Shakira reveals sons Sasha, Milan get 'stressed' watching her perform live
Shakira shares her sons, Sasha, 10, and Milan, 12, with ex-partner Gerard Piqué
Bryan Cranston discusses future of iconic show 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
Bryan Cranston discusses future of iconic show 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
'Malcolm in the Middle' was aired from 2000 to 2006 on Fox
Why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom finally parted ways?
Why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom finally parted ways?
'Dark Horse' singer and the 'Troy' star 'quietly ended their engagement'
Hilary Duff marks 10 years of 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' with special tribute
Hilary Duff marks 10 years of 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' with special tribute
The 'Lizzie McGuire' starlet released her iconic music album, 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' in 2015
Eric Dane chokes back tears as he opens up about heartbreaking ALS diagnosis
Eric Dane chokes back tears as he opens up about heartbreaking ALS diagnosis
The American actor, famous for his roles in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, was diagnosed with ALS this April
Miley Cyrus looks back on her ‘surreal’ journey of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Miley Cyrus looks back on her ‘surreal’ journey of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
The ‘Flowers’ songstress's new musical film and visual album, ‘Something Beautiful’, premiered in the U.S. and Canada for one night only
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour turns personal with moving homage to her twins
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour turns personal with moving homage to her twins
The 'Cowboy Carter' crooner welcomed her twins with her husband, Jay-Z, in June 2017
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at bold show critics ahead of new album release
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at bold show critics ahead of new album release
The 'Please Please Please' hitmaker set to release her seventh studio album 'Man's Best Freind' in August this year
Sabrina Carpenter sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping bare body photoshoot: SEE
Sabrina Carpenter sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping bare body photoshoot: SEE
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker puts on a daring display for Rolling Stone’s Summer Double Issue
Taylor Swift resumes support for Travis Kelce's NFL shows amid marriage buzz
Taylor Swift resumes support for Travis Kelce's NFL shows amid marriage buzz
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift initially sparked romance speculations in September 2023
Selena Gomez shares her sister's sweet obsession with 'auntie' Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez shares her sister's sweet obsession with 'auntie' Taylor Swift
The 'Calm Down' crooner paid heartfelt birthday tribute to her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey on Instagram