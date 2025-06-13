Dua Lipa shares 'sliding doors moments' with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has revealed that her relationship with actor Callum Turner was seemingly fated, sharing that the couple experienced numerous "sliding doors moments" before they officially began dating.
While conversing with British Vogue, the Houdini singer opened up about her relationship with the Masters of the Air actor.
“There’s a lot of Sliding Doors moments,” Lipa, 29, told the outlet of her relationship.
“We have so many friends in common,” she said.
To note, a year after meeting at The River Cafe, she found herself in Los Angeles, having dinner with a friend, only for Turner to turn up.
“Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe," she thought.
She revealed that Turner asked her what she was reading, and she replied, “Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust.”
"And we both just happened to be reading the same book," the Levitating singer said.
During her conversation, Lipa confirmed her engagement to Turner, saying, "It’s very exciting.”
She added of her ring, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner relationship:
Notably, in 2024, Turner and Lipa were first linked in early 2024 when they were seen on video slow-dancing together while attending a party celebrating Turner's TV show Masters of the Air.
In July 2024, they became Instagram official and recently made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala in May.