Katy Perry's daughter Daisy melts hearts with her adorable singing skills: WATCH

The 'Roar' hitmaker shares her four-year-old daughter Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shared a collection of photos and videos on Instagram, capturing memorable moments from her Lifetimes tour.

In a wholesome video, the Wide Awake singer's daughter, Daisy Dove, could be seen playing with the hotel room curtains and singing a little song.

"Tour liffffffeeee side quest tid bits," Perry penned along the video.





The Roar hitmaker shares her four-year-old daughter Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom.

Perry often highlights the significance of motherhood to her.

In April, Perry’s daughter witnessed her mother’s historical return to Earth after travelling to space for a few minutes with Blue Origin's first all-female crew.

After touching down to Earth, the 40-year-old singer called the space experience “second to being a mom,” highlighting that leaving a daughter behind was challenging, hoping to set an example of courage for Daisy.

Perry described her little one as an extrovert and a music devotee who loves her mom’s songs.

"Dark Horse" singer shared with PEOPLE, "She took her music class today, and I just got a photo of her minutes ago with a ukulele in her hand.”

“She loves when Mommy’s happy,” Perry added, and the singer wants Daisy to feel encouraged to do whatever she wants to.

