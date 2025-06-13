Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial in Manhattan

Kanye West made a striking appearance at a Manhattan federal courthouse today, where Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently undergoing his high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial.
On Friday morning, the Famous rapper was spotted entering the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan.
Dressed head-to-toe in white, he was seen heading to a courtroom with a security guard. He was greeted outside by Combs' son Christian.
West was accompanied by his wife,Bianca Censori who was head to toe in black leather and wearing a brown wig.
One of the few major celebrities, the Gold Digger singer showed his support towards the disgraced music mogul publicly amid his criminal trial.
As per a source close to Combs, West was looking to attend court to support the Bad Boy Records founder.
The insider said“Ye has been in touch with Christian and would like to attend the trial with the family to show his support.”
To note, the Bad Boy Records founder’s high-profile trial has already seen significant testimony from notable figures, including singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and rapper Kid Cudi.
Sean Diddy Combs' trial:
Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September.