Entertainment

Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial in Manhattan

'Famous' rapper was spotted entering the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan along with Bianca Censori

  • by Web Desk
  • |




Kanye West made a striking appearance at a Manhattan federal courthouse today, where Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently undergoing his high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

On Friday morning, the Famous rapper was spotted entering the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

Dressed head-to-toe in white, he was seen heading to a courtroom with a security guard. He was greeted outside by Combs' son Christian.

West was accompanied by his wife,Bianca Censori who was head to toe in black leather and wearing a brown wig.

One of the few major celebrities, the Gold Digger singer showed his support towards the disgraced music mogul publicly amid his criminal trial.

As per a source close to Combs, West was looking to attend court to support the Bad Boy Records founder.

The insider said“Ye has been in touch with Christian and would like to attend the trial with the family to show his support.”

To note, the Bad Boy Records founder’s high-profile trial has already seen significant testimony from notable figures, including singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and rapper Kid Cudi.

Sean Diddy Combs' trial:

Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September.

Oprah Winfrey reveals how Barbara Walters' influenced her not to have kids
Oprah Winfrey reveals how Barbara Walters' influenced her not to have kids
Oprah Winfrey has been with partner Stedman Graham since 1986 but never walked down the aisles
‘Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shares exciting plans for spin-off series
‘Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shares exciting plans for spin-off series
The third and final season of 'Squid Game' is set to release on Netflix on June 27
Billie Eilish breaks silence after going public with Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish breaks silence after going public with Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ singer went public with her relationship with Nat Wolff this week
Keira Knightley opens up about her journey from ‘Pride & Prejudice’ to now
Keira Knightley opens up about her journey from ‘Pride & Prejudice’ to now
'Pride & Prejudice' star reflected on receiving an Oscar nomination in 2006
RM marks BTS’ 12th anniversary with ‘strange’ note: ‘I'm going somewhere’
RM marks BTS’ 12th anniversary with ‘strange’ note: ‘I'm going somewhere’
South Korean boy band BTS celebrates their 12th anniversary on Friday, June 13
Dua Lipa shares 'sliding doors moments' with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa shares 'sliding doors moments' with Callum Turner
'Houdini' singer confirmed her engagement to 'Masters of the Air' actor
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet NHL final chat reveals their deep bond
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet NHL final chat reveals their deep bond
A lip reading expert reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s sweet conversation during their NHL Stanley Cup Final appearance
Shakira reveals sons Sasha, Milan get 'stressed' watching her perform live
Shakira reveals sons Sasha, Milan get 'stressed' watching her perform live
Shakira shares her sons, Sasha, 10, and Milan, 12, with ex-partner Gerard Piqué
Bryan Cranston discusses future of iconic show 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
Bryan Cranston discusses future of iconic show 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
'Malcolm in the Middle' was aired from 2000 to 2006 on Fox
Why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom finally parted ways?
Why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom finally parted ways?
'Dark Horse' singer and the 'Troy' star 'quietly ended their engagement'
Hilary Duff marks 10 years of 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' with special tribute
Hilary Duff marks 10 years of 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' with special tribute
The 'Lizzie McGuire' starlet released her iconic music album, 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' in 2015
Eric Dane chokes back tears as he opens up about heartbreaking ALS diagnosis
Eric Dane chokes back tears as he opens up about heartbreaking ALS diagnosis
The American actor, famous for his roles in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, was diagnosed with ALS this April