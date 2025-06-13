Keira Knightley opens up about her journey from ‘Pride & Prejudice’ to now

Keira Knightley has offered a candid reflection on her extensive career, taking a particular look back at her breakout role in the beloved 2005 film Pride & Prejudice.
While conversing with Vanity Fair, the Pride & Prejudice star reflected on receiving an Oscar nomination in 2006 for her performance as Pride & Prejudice's Elizabeth Bennet.
Yet, at the same time, her Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest role drew significant criticism.
"Yes, it was pretty big for my career. If people will come up to me, it’ll be about that one," she told the outlet of portraying the Jane Austen-penned heroine.
Knightley added, "Pirates of the Caribbean had already come out, but I think in the public consciousness, I was seen as a terrible actress."
The Oscar nominated actress recalled a shift in public opinion on her acting abilities after she received backlash for her performance in the second Pirates franchise.
She stated, "But I had this phenomenally big success with Pirates. And I think this was the first one that was a phenomenally big success, but was also critically acclaimed."
The Black Doves actress continued, "So I remember it coming out maybe the same year, maybe around the same time as Pirates 2. And I got the worst reviews ever for that, and then also being nominated for an Oscar at the same time—it was, in my 21-year-old head, quite confusing."
Keira Knightley in 'Pride & Prejudice'
To note, Keira Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet, while Matthew Macfadyen plays Mr Darcy, who falls in love with her.
Pride & Prejudice, directed by Joe Wright, was re-released in theaters in honor of the film's 20th anniversary in April.