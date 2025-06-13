Oprah Winfrey reveals how Barbara Walters' influenced her not to have kids

Years ago, Oprah Winfrey made a personal decision to not have children and now for the first time, she has revealed “one of the reasons” behind it.
The media mogul recently appeared in a new documentary, Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything, which revolves around the story of late journalist, who passed away at the age of 93 in 2022.
While speaking, Oprah shared that she once spoke about having kids with Barbara, who adopted daughter Jacqueline in 1968 with her second husband Lee Guber, after experiencing several miscarriages.
However, Barbara famously had a fraught relationship with her daughter.
"I remember her telling me once that there's nothing more fulfilling than having children, and 'You should really think about it,'” Winfrey recalls in the documentary.
The former talk show host went on to share, “And I was like, "Okay, but I'm looking at you, so, no.’”
Oprah also described Barbara's relationship with her daughter as both “complex” and “charged,” adding that it was “one of the reasons why I never had children.”
The Hulu doc Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything is set to premiere on the streaming site on June 23.
About Oprah Winfrey’s personal life
Oprah Winfrey has been with partner Stedman Graham since 1986. The pair were engaged for a brief period in 1992 but never walked down the aisles.