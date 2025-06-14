Entertainment

Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi in heated 11-minute showdown: 'Leave me’

The 'Sorry' singer has been a victim of intense media scrutiny since past many years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Justin Bieber, who has been a victim of intense media scrutiny since past many years, has once again confronted the paparazzi.

On Thursday, June 12, the Sorry singer was spotted getting into an 11-minute expletive-filled argument with the paps while leaving Soho House Malibu in California.

“I’m a father. I’m a dad, and you guys are on private property in front of my car,” Bieber lashed out the lingering photographers, shielding his face with his arm.

He continued, “I’m a real man with a real family. And you’re really in front of my face."

Moment later, Bieber shouted, “How do you think it’s going with you in my f–king face? Get out of my f–king face!”

The singer's security team asked cameramen to step away from his vehicle, but they continued to film the singer, as he lashed out at them.

“Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here,” he begged.

Bieber went on to explain calmly, “I don’t know you. You don’t go to people you don’t know and say s–t out of nowhere with a camera in their face.”

“It doesn’t matter if I’m a celebrity or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m a public figure,” he added.

Eventually, the photographers began to step back but continued filming, prompting Bieber to lash out once more.

“I’m a human f–king being, you’re standing around my car, at the beach!” he yelled. “You know what I’m saying?” he angrily said.

The heated exchange concluded with Justin Bieber demanding respect and privacy.

