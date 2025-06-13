Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz take museum break while filming new movie

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz were recently spotted enjoying a cultural outing at a museum in Spain, taking a break from filming their fourth movie together.
The Day Drinker co-stars marked the outing together at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid, where they posed in front of a black-and-white mural.
The museum shared a joint Instagram post with Depp, 62, showing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Vicky Cristina Barcelona starlet sporting stylish yet relaxed clothing for a smiley selfie and a further-away shot.
In a first snap Depp in his character, revealed in April, shows him with a drink in hand as he looks ominously off camera.
"Thanks for joining us @johnnydepp and @penelopecruzoficial, until next time!," read the caption on the Instagram post.
Orlando Bloom Depp and Cruz's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise co-star reacted on a post as he dropped the comment on the post.
He showed his support in the form of two red heart emojis.
Day Drinker:
To note, Day Drinker is directed by Marc Webb and marks the fourth big-screen collaboration between Depp and Cruz after Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).
In the highly-anticipated movie Depp is set to play a "mysterious" guest on board a private yacht who meets with a bartender on the boat, played by Madelyn Cline.
According to a synopsis, "They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming."
The star studded cast includes Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle.