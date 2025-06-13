Entertainment

Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz take museum break while filming new movie

'Day Drinker' co-stars marked the outing together at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz take museum break while filming new movie
Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz take museum break while filming new movie

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz were recently spotted enjoying a cultural outing at a museum in Spain, taking a break from filming their fourth movie together.

The Day Drinker co-stars marked the outing together at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid, where they posed in front of a black-and-white mural.

The museum shared a joint Instagram post with Depp, 62, showing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Vicky Cristina Barcelona starlet sporting stylish yet relaxed clothing for a smiley selfie and a further-away shot.

In a first snap Depp in his character, revealed in April, shows him with a drink in hand as he looks ominously off camera.

"Thanks for joining us @johnnydepp and @penelopecruzoficial, until next time!," read the caption on the Instagram post.

Orlando Bloom Depp and Cruz's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise co-star reacted on a post as he dropped the comment on the post.

He showed his support in the form of two red heart emojis.

Day Drinker:

To note, Day Drinker is directed by Marc Webb and marks the fourth big-screen collaboration between Depp and Cruz after Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

In the highly-anticipated movie Depp is set to play a "mysterious" guest on board a private yacht who meets with a bartender on the boat, played by Madelyn Cline.

According to a synopsis, "They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming."

The star studded cast includes Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle.

Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi in heated 11-minute showdown: 'Leave me’
Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi in heated 11-minute showdown: 'Leave me’
The 'Sorry' singer has been a victim of intense media scrutiny since past many years
'The Traitors' season 4 cast announced: Donna Kelce confirmed to join the show
'The Traitors' season 4 cast announced: Donna Kelce confirmed to join the show
The release date for the upcoming The Traitors season 4 has yet to be revealed
Oprah Winfrey reveals how Barbara Walters' influenced her not to have kids
Oprah Winfrey reveals how Barbara Walters' influenced her not to have kids
Oprah Winfrey has been with partner Stedman Graham since 1986 but never walked down the aisles
‘Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shares exciting plans for spin-off series
‘Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shares exciting plans for spin-off series
The third and final season of 'Squid Game' is set to release on Netflix on June 27
Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial in Manhattan
Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial in Manhattan
'Famous' rapper was spotted entering the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan along with Bianca Censori
Billie Eilish breaks silence after going public with Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish breaks silence after going public with Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ singer went public with her relationship with Nat Wolff this week
Keira Knightley opens up about her journey from ‘Pride & Prejudice’ to now
Keira Knightley opens up about her journey from ‘Pride & Prejudice’ to now
'Pride & Prejudice' star reflected on receiving an Oscar nomination in 2006
RM marks BTS’ 12th anniversary with ‘strange’ note: ‘I'm going somewhere’
RM marks BTS’ 12th anniversary with ‘strange’ note: ‘I'm going somewhere’
South Korean boy band BTS celebrates their 12th anniversary on Friday, June 13
Dua Lipa shares 'sliding doors moments' with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa shares 'sliding doors moments' with Callum Turner
'Houdini' singer confirmed her engagement to 'Masters of the Air' actor
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet NHL final chat reveals their deep bond
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet NHL final chat reveals their deep bond
A lip reading expert reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s sweet conversation during their NHL Stanley Cup Final appearance
Shakira reveals sons Sasha, Milan get 'stressed' watching her perform live
Shakira reveals sons Sasha, Milan get 'stressed' watching her perform live
Shakira shares her sons, Sasha, 10, and Milan, 12, with ex-partner Gerard Piqué
Bryan Cranston discusses future of iconic show 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
Bryan Cranston discusses future of iconic show 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
'Malcolm in the Middle' was aired from 2000 to 2006 on Fox