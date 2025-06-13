Entertainment

‘Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shares exciting plans for spin-off series

The third and final season of 'Squid Game' is set to release on Netflix on June 27

  • by Web Desk
  • |
As Squid Game season 3 is just around the corner, the show’s fans are waiting for the announcement for season 4.

However, during a recent interview with Daily Mail, the creator of the Netflix hit series, Hwang Dong-hyuk dashed fans hope.

“I think that once you watch season three, people will understand why the story should come to a closure here. So I don't have any plans for a season four,” the writer and director told the outlet.

While season four is not on horizon, the Primetime Emmy winner revealed his other exciting plans about the popular Netflix show.

"I do have some ideas — maybe even a spin-off,” Hwang teased.

During the interview, the writer also shared the real reason behind splitting the season 2 and 3.

“I originally didn't plan for it to be split into two seasons,” he shared.

Hwang further added, “I was thinking that it'd be a single one, but in the process of writing it, it came out to about 13 episodes, which I thought was too long to put out as a single season.”

About 'Squid Game' 

Squid Game, a dystopian survival thriller, became Netflix’s No. 2 most-watched TV season soon after its release in September, 2021.

Similarly, the season two, which released on streaming giant in December, 2024, also became a smash hit.

Now, the show is gearing up for the release of its third and final season, which is set to release on June 27.

