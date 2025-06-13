'The Traitors' season 4 cast announced: Donna Kelce confirmed to join the show

Donna Kelce is joining the cast of the highly anticipated The Traitors season 4.
The Traitors has revealed its star-studded cast of season four contestants, and the list of 23 popular personalities and could be the most inclusive cast to date.
The upcoming show will be hosted by Alan Cumming once again. The show is currently being produced in Scotland.
The Traitors cast revealed
Among those popular icons joining Kelce is The Real Housewives of NYC star Dorinda Medley, who is making a return to the show after being eliminated first last year.
The upcoming season will include contestants from the Real Housewives franchise, including Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Caroline Stanbury from The Real Housewives of Dubai, and more.
Several other competitors also appeared in different reality shows, including Colton Underwood from The Bachelor, Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars, and more.
Rob Rausch from Love Island USA will join, as will Maura Higgins from Love Island UK.
Other contestants include Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Prison Break actor Michael Rapaport, comedian Ron Funches, and more.
The release date for the upcoming The Traitors season 4 has yet to be revealed.