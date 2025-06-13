Entertainment

RM marks BTS’ 12th anniversary with ‘strange’ note: ‘I'm going somewhere’

South Korean boy band BTS celebrates their 12th anniversary on Friday, June 13

RM marks BTS’ 12th anniversary with ‘strange’ note: ‘I'm going somewhere’

South Korean boy band BTS has turned 12 and its lead singer RM took out a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion with emotional yet "strange" message for ARMY.

On June 13, Kim Nam-joon, who was the first recruit of the K-pop group, took to his social media handle to express his heartfelt gratitude to their fans.

"Happy Birthday, BTS. 6/13 is here again. I can’t believe it’s June 13 again. Last year’s 6/13 wasn’t easy. It’s 250613. I’ve been waiting longer than you. I’ve been waiting, waiting, really waiting,” he wrote on the fan platform Weverse.

The rapper further shared that he was spending the day with his family, as it also marked his younger sibling’s birthday, before adding, “I’m breaking the lead of my pencil and writing this strange message.”

An excerpt from RM's letter reads, "I'm going to go somewhere again, even though I don't know where. How many. Where and who are by my side right now. I still don't know well. But I just want to walk romantically together. Let's make lots of memories!. Will you go together?? Let's listen to it one more time."

About BTS

The Souch Korean boy band BTS is comprising of seven member Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Suga and Jungkook. 

The band debuted their first single album 2 Cool 4 Skool and the track No More Dream on June 13, 2013.

Since then, the group has shattered many records and continues to dominate the music industry worldwide.

The 12th BTS anniversary is special for ARMY as six out of the seven members of the group have been discharged from the military.

Suga will be discharged on June 21.

