Billie Eilish breaks silence after going public with Nat Wolff romance

The ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ singer went public with her relationship with Nat Wolff this week

Billie Eilish has broken her silence after going public with beau Nat Wolff by sharing first update.

Just a day after the photos of the Blue singer enjoying a romantic boat ride with the Death Note actor in Venice, Italy, surfaced online that confirmed her relationship with Wolff, Eilish shared an exciting video via her Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, June 12, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician reposted film producer and Darkroom CEO Justin Lubliner’s Instagram Story featuring a clip from her recent thrilling concert of the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Paris, France.

The clip showcased the Bird of a Feather hitmaker electrifying her fans by presenting a spectacular performance to them.

In the Story, Lubliner tagged Billie Eilish and also added the location, “Paris, France.”

This reposted video marks Eilish’s first update on social media since her relationship went public with new flame Nat Wolff.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff relationship:

The blooming romance of Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff first came to light after Deux Moi shared exclusive photos of the duo sharing a steamy kiss at their hotel balcony during Venice getaway.

This was followed by some more snaps that surfaced online, featuring the lovebirds enjoying a romantic boat ride in the city.

The spotting and outing came during Eilish’s time in Italy for her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour concert that took place earlier this week.

