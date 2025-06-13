Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet NHL final chat reveals their deep bond

A lip reading expert reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s sweet conversation during their NHL Stanley Cup Final appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the sweetest duo ever!

On Thursday night, June 12, the lovebirds stepped out in Florida to attend the much-anticipated NHL Stanley Cup Final, where they were filmed having a delightful conversation.

The clip sparked anticipation and excitement among fans about what the Eras Tour hitmaker and her NFL star boyfriend were talking about.

By uncovering their conversation, a lip reader has now revealed what Swift and Kelce were discussing, offering insight into their deep bond.

While speaking to MailOnline, lip reader NJ Hickling shared that the couple was seemingly enjoying an intimate chat, discussing Kelce’s potential as a film star.

The 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end’s conversation started with him saying, “Yeah cos I'm big, they're quite good jackets. It'll be tailored, has a hat and everything.”

Replying her boyfriend, the Cruel Summer hitmaker expressed, “That’s crazy,” before Travis Kelce showed her something on his phone which made Swift say, “Oh wow.”

“do you want that?” asked the NFL star, to which the songstress adorably replied, “You'd look like a movie star.”

Their chat concluded with Kelce saying, “That looks like the perfect one.”

The lovebirds’ sweet conversation, and Kelce seeking Swift’s approval for his outfit clearly showcases how deep and strong their bond is.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce begin dating?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023.

