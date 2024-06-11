Hollywood

Ayo Edebiri spills exciting deets about her 'The Bear' directorial debut

Ayo Edebiri also starred in 'The Bear' as Chef Sydney before her directing debut

  • June 11, 2024
Ayo Edebiri, who has directed the Napkins episode of The Bear, has shared some exciting news about the show.

Ayo revealed that the upcoming episode has some major surprises for the fans during a dialogue with ET at the premiere of Inside Out 2 on Monday.

When she was prompted spill the exciting deets, the Golden Globe Award winner smartly replied, “Well, you know, check it out -- it comes out June 27th.”

The Bottoms starlet while applauded the crew and cast of The Bear, added,  "I love the crew, I love our cast, but getting to work with them on that level and in that way was like really moving."

Ayo’s directorial debut comes after she revealed that show's creator, Christopher Storer, saw the directing potential in her.

"The first time I met Chris, I was 21, and he was like, 'You’re a director.' I was like, 'Mind your business, bro,'” she recalled.

However, the comedian does admit that she still needs a lot of advice.

For the unversed, Ayo also starred in the hit show as Chef Sydney alongside Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

