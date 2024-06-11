Paul Mescal transforms for ‘Gladiator 2’ as battle scenes filming begins

Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  June 11, 2024
Paul Mescal has been spotted in character for the first time as he films battle scenes for the highly anticipated Gladiator 2.

Paul plays Roman Empire Lucius Verus, the adult son of Lucilla, who was depicted as a toddler in the 2000 Oscar-winning original film.

The film is scheduled for release later this year.

He was photographed walking around a set wearing an entire suit of armor and striking a similarity with his predecessor Russell.

Apparently, he was filming a fighting scene as he looked bloodied and bruised.

In addition, Paul was spotted enjoying a cigarette and strutting around with the crew while sporting Roman robes and boots.

However, the filming of Gladiator 2 originally took place in Morocco, these reshoots were being shot in Hove in East Sussex, England.

Spencer Treat Clark previously played the Lucius character in the original Gladiator.

The sequel will take place after Maximus's death and center on Lucius, who has long believed his mother had passed away.

The cast also includes Joseph Quinn as Emperor Caracalla, and Fred Hechinger as Emperor Greta.

But Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal have joined the team in unspecified roles.

To note Gladiator 2 is slated to release in theaters in late 2024. 

