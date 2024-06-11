Salman Khan to gear up for shooting of 'Sikandar' on THIS date

Salman Khan is ready to begin shooting for his much-anticipated movie Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss.
The film which will begin shooting shortly has Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
On Monday, June 10, 2024, the production company Nadiadwala Grandson shared an official announcement about the movie on their Instagram.
In the post it was disclosed that the Radhe actor will begin filming of Sikandar on June 18, 2024.
The post was captioned, “#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence! (Accompanied by a fire and a red-heart emoji)#SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”
As per reports, the entertainer might encompass three unique locations for the shoot namely Hyderabad, Mumbai and Europe.
A source spilled, "Salman insists on doing action himself. He has modified his workout regimen to develop a chiseled physique.”
To note, Salman fans are super-excited to see him exuding charm on screen again in an air-action sequence, which is slated to release on Eid in 2025.