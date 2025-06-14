Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher confirm divorce one year after separation

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have officially announced that they have finalised their divorce following a year of separation in 2023.
On Friday, the Grimsby actor and the Clowning around actress announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post, confirming that they have settled cordially and continue to have “great respect” for each other and are committed to co-parenting their children.
They requested the media to respect their children’s privacy in this difficult time, stating, “Our divorce has now been finalised. We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”
The Grimsby actor and the 49-year-old actress first met in 2001 and married in 2010. They welcomed two daughters and one son, and were admired in the entire Hollywood industry for sharing a strong bond.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced their split in 2024
In April 2024, the couple announced their split the previous year.
They shared a picture of themselves wearing tennis whites on Instagram, penning, “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.”
Earlier this year, Fisher spoke about the pain of divorce, describing it as the most difficult thing she’s been through, stating: “I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process.”
Recalling their long-lasting bond, Fisher joked that by Hollywood standards their two decades felt like “200 years.” Despite their separation, the Australian actress expressed gratitude for their shared family.