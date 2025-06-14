Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid for star-studded date

It was a star-studded affair in NYC last night as celebrity couples Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon and Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid teamed up for a high-profile double date.
In the exclusive photographs shared by Deux Moi on Instagram on Saturday, June 14, the F1 star and his Swiss-American jewelry executive girlfriend were spotted with the A Star is Born actor and his Vogue model partner.
The power couples joined forces in New York City on Friday night for a star-studded double date as they were captured grabbing dinner at COTE – a Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse.
For the dinner date, Brad Pitt wore blue silk shirt paired with stylish black, ripped pants.
Holding hands with the Troy star, Ines de Ramon glowed in a yellow-beige off-the-shoulder short dress featuring a broad V-neck. To complete her look, she carried a stylish beige handbag and wore matching heels.
Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid rocked casual looks –the Limitless star in a black T-shirt and navy jeans, and the model dressed in a light blue denim shirt paired with white pants.
When did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon begin dating?
Brad Pitt started dating Ines de Ramon in late 2022, and confirmed their relationship publicly in November that year by attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles.
When did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper begin dating?
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s romantic relationship began in 2023, when the duo was first spotted dining together in New York City in October that year.