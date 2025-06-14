Entertainment

Dakota Johnson calls out Hollywood's chaos amid 'Materialists' promotions

'Materialists' was released in theatres on Friday

Dakota Johnson has recently slammed Hollywood's chaos while promoting her newly released movie Materialists.

The 35-year-old American actress made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Hot Ones on Thursday, June 12, a few days ahead of her new project's release. 

During the interview, Johnson was asked by the host of the show, Sean Evans, about her honest take on why Hollywood has become so "risk-averse?"

While eating the extremely spicy wings, the Madame Web starlet said, "I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee."

She further reflected that the situation has become even harder, "When creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them. That tends to be what’s occurring a lot."

The globally recognized actress has highlighted another issue regarding entertainment that has been inclining toward the stagnant situation.

At one point, Johnson said, "I think also, when something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things."

"They want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?" the Daddio actress revealed.

Materialists release date: 

Dakota Johnson made these bombshell comments a few days before her new film, Materialists’ was released in the theatres on Friday, June 13.

In addition to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, the movie also starred Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Dasha Nekrasova, and Louisa Jacobson. 

