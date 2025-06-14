Gracie Abrams drops heartfelt May recap with personal photo dump: See 

Entertainment

The 'Us' crooner last released her second studio album, 'The Secret of Us' in September last year

Gracie Abrams has shared a heartfelt May recap with special highlights from her personal life!

On Saturday, June 14, the That’s So True crooner took to her official Instagram handle to release never-before-seen moments of her life.

The Grammy-nominated musician kicked off her special photo dump with a stunning snap of herself, enjoying dessert in her home.

She also dropped a glimpse of the accolade she recently received for the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame last month.

Another frame showed the singer’s last-minute trials before debuting at the Cannes Film Festival this year in May.

According to media reports, the globally rising star made their first appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival to support her boyfriend, Paul Mescal, at the premiere of his film, The History of Sound.

As per Abrams’ latest photo dump, the singer was also invited to the discussion panel at the Building Community alongside organizational psychologist and bestselling author, Adam Grant, and Joanna Grant, the founder of Thumbs Up Concepts.

Gracie Abrams' rising career: 

Gracie Abrams gained popularity significantly after she opened for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour in 2023. 

She released her debut music album, Good Riddance, in February 2023, and she launched her second studio album, The Secret of Us, on June 21, 2024. 

The singer is currently on the ongoing fourth concert tour, The Secret of Us, which she commenced on September 5, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude on August 27, 2025.  

