Entertainment

Billie Eilish suffers ‘heartbreak’ soon after confirming Nat Wolff romance

The ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ hitmaker, Billie Eilish, went public with Nat Wolff relationship last week

  • by Web Desk
Billie Eilish suffers a “heartbreak” amid ongoing romance buzz with Nat Wolff.

Just days after publicly confirming her relationship with the 30-year-old American actor and singer, the Hit Me Hard and Soft crooner has been hit with a distressing update.

Taking to the Stories of her Instagram account on Friday, June 13, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician reposted a video shared by video journalist and aerial videographer L. Vural Elibol.

The clip featured an anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcements) protest at Federal Plaza in New York, where chaos and unrest erupted after police attempted to arrest the protesters.

Re-sharing the video, Billie Eilish captioned, “Heartbreaking.”

In another Story, the Birds of a Feather singer reposted one more video featuring Los Angeles cops on horseback trampling the protesters.

“been on tour and off of social media for the most part… but standing with those across my country who are resisting the administration and fighting this terror,” she expressed.

For those unaware, an anti-ICE protest is a demonstration against the U.S. government’s immigration law agency, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and its policies on arresting, detaining, or deporting immigrants.

The protests are held to call for immigration reform, the protection of immigrant rights, or even the abolition of ICE.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff:

This update from Billie Eilish comes just a few days after she packed on PDA with new flame Nat Wolff.

The lovebirds were spotted on a romantic boat ride in Venice, Italy, and also locking lips at their hotel room’s balcony.

