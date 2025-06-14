Entertainment

'Squid Game' final season trailer revisits past games' emotional moments

Netflix hit thriller series 'Squid Game' season 3 is set to premiere on June 27

'Squid Game' final season trailer revisits past games emotional moments

Netflix is closing the Squid Game chapter with a bang!

Weeks after releasing the official trailer for the upcoming season, on Friday, July 13, the streaming platform dropped a second trailer titled "Final Games."

The brand new preview took fans back to the previous two seasons as Jang Geum-ja [Player 149], portrayed by Kang Ae-shim, provided voiceover to add a more sombre tone to the video.

Addressing the main lead, Seong Gi-hum, Geum-ja enquired, "Are you blaming yourself for everything that happened?"

"No matter how you look at it, life is just unfair," she added as the trailer showed initial scenes from Squid Game's first instalment.

The trailer continued with visuals of the final moments of all the beloved characters from season 1, including Ali, Kang Sae-byeok, and Cho Sang-woo.

As the promo continued with scenes from season 2, the narrator noted, "Bad people do bad things, but they blame others and go on to live in peace. Good people, on the other hand, beat themselves up about the smallest things."

Desperately looking at Player 456, Geum-ja concluded the narration, "I still believe that you came here to save us all."

After a few sneak peeks from the season 3 official trailer, the video ended with Lee Jung-jae character admitting, "I'm trying to put an end to it."

As season two of Squid Game – which was released in December – ended with a cliffhanger, fans are excited to see how Netflix is going to conclude one of its biggest projects.

Watch Squid Game season 3 trailer



