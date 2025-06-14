Entertainment

Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo sets called off at Bonnaroo Music Festival

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was scheduled for Friday in Manchester

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival forcefully canceled the highly-anticipated performances of popular rappers amid eerie weather conditions.

According to Rolling Stone, the star-studded event was scheduled to take place in Manchester but was postponed by the festival management. 

The carnival began on Thursday, June 12, with the electrifying musical performances of Luke Combs, Dom Dolla, and more on the first day. 

2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival’s organizers released a statement on their official website, stating, "We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo."

"Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days," they noted.

They continued, "We are going to make things right with you, and you will find refund information at the end of this message, but let’s start with the next steps."

How many musicians were scheduled to perform at the 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival?

On the second day of the festival Tyler, the Creator, John Summit, Glass Animals, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wallows, Marina, and more were scheduled to perform.

Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, and Justice, with Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Queens of the Stone Age, would perform on Saturday, June 14th.

As of now, the organizers have not shared their refund information with the concertgoers.

