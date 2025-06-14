Entertainment

Courteney Cox wishes daughter Coco happy 21st with adorable then-and-now snaps

The iconic ‘Friends’ actress, Courteney Cox, pens loving tribute for daughter Coco Arquette on her 21st birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Courteney Cox is over the moon as her darling daughter, Coco, turns 21!

The 60-year-old American actress and film producer, famed for her iconic character Monica Geller in superhit sitcom Friends, penned a heartfelt tribute to mark her little girl’s 21st birthday.

Turning to Instagram on Friday, June 13, the Scream actress shared a loving post to ring in daughter Coco Arquette’s special day, writing, “From this to this. 21 years of everything. My heart barely fits inside my chest for the amount of love I have for you. Keep it coming Co to the Lo.”

“I’m so happy I’m your Bourt Lemon. Happy birthday. I love you so much,” she added.

The sweet birthday wish was accompanied two adorable then-and-now photographs of Cox with her daughter.

In the first snap, Courteney Cox can be seen smilingly looking at the camera as Coco, who appeared to be only a few months old, sat on her lap.

The second slide featured a recent selfie of the sweet mother-daughter duo, flashing bright smiles for the lens.

Who is Courteney Cox?

Courteney Bass Cox, born on June 15, 1964, is an American actress and producer, who rose to international fame by playing Monica Geller in NBC sitcom Friends.

Who is Courteney Cox married to?

Courteney Cox tied the knot with American actor and producer, David Arquette, on June 12, 1999. The couple welcomed their only child, daughter Coco Arquette in June 2004.

When did Courteney Cox divorce David Arquette?

11 years after tying the knot, Courteney Cox and David Arquette announced their separation in October 2010. The duo finalized their divorce in May 2013.

