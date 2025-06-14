Entertainment

Snoop Dogg suffers heartbreak with death of beloved family member

'Baby Boy' singer is mourning the loss of his beloved family member

  by Web Desk
Snoop Dogg is publicly mourning the loss of his beloved French bulldog, Juelz, a cherished companion who was gifted to him by fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa nearly a decade ago.

Dogg took to his Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news reflecting on the touching memories of Juelz, “true member of his family.”

He said in a tribute alongside a video montage of his time with the animal over the years, “Miss my dogg @juelzbroadus.”

Juelz was gifted to Snoop by fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa for his 43rd birthday in 2014.

Soon after he became a cherished part of his household.

The performer's fans knew both dogs well, with Juelz's own Instagram account's last post being in June 2021.

In another post, “Rip @juelzbroadus,” adding: “Thank Wiz for giving him to me,” followed by a red rose and white dove emoji.

Alongside Juelz and Frank, Dogg has previously owned Pitbulls named Lil Snoop and Mamba, along with Siamese cats he named Miles Davis and Frank Sinatra.

Snoop Dogg BET Awards:

To note, Juelz's death came shortly after Snoop Dogg was honoured with the Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards.

He was honoured with Mariah Carey, 55, and 56-year-old Jamie Foxx.

