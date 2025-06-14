Taylor Swift visits hospital after NHL date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's caring instinct wins hearts, yet again!
The 14-time Grammy winner paid a surprise visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Florida on Friday, June 13.
Taylor turned heads as she popped up at the health facility in a sage green midi-dress and brown sandals.
In a delightful video shared by a fan on their TikTok account, Taylor was seen greeting the patients, their attendants and staff members.
The Midnights hitmaker also struck adorable poses while clicking photos with them in the lobby.
"Here’s who I met while I was in the hospital with my son,” read the caption alongside the video.
Meanwhile, the pediatric surgeon of the hospital Jill Whitehouse turned to her Instagram account to share a photo with the pop icon and a heartfelt note.
“Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World!” Jilly wrote.
She went on to express, “Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting."
"Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!" added the surgeon.
Just a day prior to this surprise visit, Taylor enjoyed an exciting game four of Stanley Cup finals with her Travis.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who recently sparked secret marriage rumours have been romantically involved since September 2023.