Taylor Swift visits hospital after NHL date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift makes surprise visit to hospital in Florida amid secret wedding rumours with Travis Kelce


Taylor Swift's caring instinct wins hearts, yet again!

The 14-time Grammy winner paid a surprise visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Florida on Friday, June 13.

Taylor turned heads as she popped up at the health facility in a sage green midi-dress and brown sandals.

In a delightful video shared by a fan on their TikTok account, Taylor was seen greeting the patients, their attendants and staff members.

The Midnights hitmaker also struck adorable poses while clicking photos with them in the lobby.

"Here’s who I met while I was in the hospital with my son,” read the caption alongside the video.

Meanwhile, the pediatric surgeon of the hospital Jill Whitehouse turned to her Instagram account to share a photo with the pop icon and a heartfelt note.

“Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World!” Jilly wrote.

She went on to express, “Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting."

"Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!" added the surgeon.

Just a day prior to this surprise visit, Taylor enjoyed an exciting game four of Stanley Cup finals with her Travis.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who recently sparked secret marriage rumours have been romantically involved since September 2023.

Gracie Abrams drops heartfelt May recap with personal photo dump: See
The 'Us' crooner last released her second studio album, 'The Secret of Us' in September last year
Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo sets called off at Bonnaroo Music Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was scheduled for Friday in Manchester
Billie Eilish suffers ‘heartbreak’ soon after confirming Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ hitmaker, Billie Eilish, went public with Nat Wolff relationship last week
'Squid Game' final season trailer revisits past games' emotional moments
Netflix hit thriller series 'Squid Game' season 3 is set to premiere on June 27
Courteney Cox wishes daughter Coco happy 21st with adorable then-and-now snaps
The iconic ‘Friends’ actress, Courteney Cox, pens loving tribute for daughter Coco Arquette on her 21st birthday
Shakira shares 'devastated' update about her San Antonio musical show
The 'Waka Waka' crooner commenced her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in February this year
Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose pens heartfelt note to 070 Shake's birthday
070 Shake and Lily-Rose Depp made their relationship Instagram official in May 2023
Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy melts hearts with her adorable singing skills: WATCH
The 'Roar' hitmaker shares her four-year-old daughter Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom
Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi in heated 11-minute showdown: 'Leave me’
The 'Sorry' singer has been a victim of intense media scrutiny since past many years
Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz take museum break while filming new movie
'Day Drinker' co-stars marked the outing together at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid
'The Traitors' season 4 cast announced: Donna Kelce confirmed to join the show
The release date for the upcoming The Traitors season 4 has yet to be revealed
Oprah Winfrey reveals how Barbara Walters' influenced her not to have kids
Oprah Winfrey has been with partner Stedman Graham since 1986 but never walked down the aisles