Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly being considered for lead roles in an upcoming Beatles movie.

Sam Mendes is eager to adapt The Beatles' story for the big screen, according to an In Touch Weekly insider.

The insider shared that the Spider-Man star and the Wonka star are in list to cast in Sony’s production.

“It is open secret at Sony that they are dying to get the next Spider-Man off the ground with Tom Holland but that Tom is more hungry than ever to stretch his wings as an actor and branch out of the superhero space. Casting him as George or John would solve that problem and keep Tom ‘in the family,’ so to speak,” the source revealed.

They added, “I don’t think you can count out Timotheé Chalamet as a contender for one of these roles either because he’s so red-hot right now, but he’s about to plunge into playing Bob Dylan and following that up by playing Paul would be a tricky maneuver.”

The insider continued, “Jeremy Allen White from The Bear has his pick of movies right now but would he really turn down the chance to play Ringo? This is the level of actor they’re talking about, but none of these guys say yes to movies unless they can see the finished script, and that’s the next task Sony faces – getting these movies written!”

