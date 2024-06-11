Alia Bhatt expresses her heartbreak over deadly Reasi attack

Alia Bhatt has reacted to the terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi!
On Monday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet turned to her Instagram stories page and shared her grief.
She wrote, “This is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victims and and their families. Violence against the innocent shakes the very core of our family.”
A bus that carried pilgrims In Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi area was attacked on Sunday, June 9 that left nine dead.
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra too condemned the attack by writing, “ Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children? It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we are witnessing."
For the unversed, Bhatt had been previously added in the Blockout list 2024 as she remained mum over the ongoing crisis in Gaza but has addressed the Reasi attack.
Besides Alia other celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh , Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher also felt devastated over the deadly terror attacks.
Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022 after five years of dating. They both are parents to a daughter Raha Kapoor.