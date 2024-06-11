Entertainment

Alia Bhatt expresses her heartbreak over deadly Reasi attack

Alia Bhatt appears devastated as she speaks up about the Reasi attack

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Alia Bhatt has reacted to the terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi!

On Monday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet turned to her Instagram stories page and shared her grief. 

She wrote, “This is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victims and and their families. Violence against the innocent shakes the very core of our family.”

A bus that carried pilgrims In Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi area was attacked on Sunday, June 9 that left nine dead.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra too condemned the attack by writing, “ Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children? It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we are witnessing."

For the unversed, Bhatt had been previously added in the Blockout list 2024 as she remained mum over the ongoing crisis in Gaza but has addressed the Reasi attack.

Besides Alia other celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh , Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher also felt devastated over the deadly terror attacks.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022 after five years of dating. They both are parents to a daughter Raha Kapoor. 

Entertainment News

Sara Ali Khan makes fashion weekend glamorous with latest look
Jelly Roll gushes about 'unreal' experience of performing with Eminem
Salman Khan to gear up for shooting of 'Sikandar' on THIS date
Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Indira Krishna thanks him for his 'love and care'
Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit laud ‘amazing leader’ Hugh Jackman
Meghan Trainor discloses her most hated thing about media reporting
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Simon Cowell expresses 'doubts' over One Direction reunion
Mehwish Hayat gives huge shoutout to friend on her new milestone
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on deadly Reasi attack: 'Devastated'
Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot