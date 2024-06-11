India set to host FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025

India is all set to host the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, announced the FIH Executive Board on Tuesday, June 11.
According to Indian Express, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said in a statement, “Giving more opportunities to play to a larger and more diverse number of National Associations is one of the key pillars of our Empowerment and Engagement strategy.
Ikram added, "We saw at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman this year how more diversity brings a huge added value to our events.”
He informed, “Therefore, I’m very happy that we’ve increased the number of participating teams for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, and I look forward to seeing these 24 young teams, representing the future of our sport, next year!
Ikram while thanking India said, "At this stage, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Hockey India for their commitment to organise yet another fantastic event.”
Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “We’re delighted that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chose India to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the FIH and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram for entrusting us with this tournament.”
Tirkey expressed, “This prestigious tournament highlights India’s growing importance in international hockey and shows our dedication to developing the sport for future generations. We’re excited to share India’s rich hockey history and provide a stage for young talent to showcase their skills.”