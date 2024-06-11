Sports

India set to host FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025

  by Web Desk
  June 11, 2024
India is all set to host the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, announced the FIH Executive Board on Tuesday, June 11. 

According to Indian Express, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said in a statement, “Giving more opportunities to play to a larger and more diverse number of National Associations is one of the key pillars of our Empowerment and Engagement strategy. 

Ikram added, "We saw at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman this year how more diversity brings a huge added value to our events.”

He informed, “Therefore, I’m very happy that we’ve increased the number of participating teams for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, and I look forward to seeing these 24 young teams, representing the future of our sport, next year! 

Ikram while thanking India said, "At this stage, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Hockey India for their commitment to organise yet another fantastic event.”

Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “We’re delighted that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chose India to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the FIH and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram for entrusting us with this tournament.”

Tirkey expressed, “This prestigious tournament highlights India’s growing importance in international hockey and shows our dedication to developing the sport for future generations. We’re excited to share India’s rich hockey history and provide a stage for young talent to showcase their skills.”

Sports News

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali snaps his bat in half: Video
Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field
Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out
Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup
When is Pakistan vs India's next clash? Details inside
Cristiano Ronaldo spends heartfelt moment with 'special' fan
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 'Portugal Day' with message to fans
MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York
PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup
Drake wins big bet against Pakistan vs India
T20 World Cup Pakistan vs India: Netizens reacts to green shirts defeat
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alexander Zverev to claim French Open title